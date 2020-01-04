Patriots' Josh McDaniels Reportedly a 'Top Candidate' for Browns, Panthers Jobs

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has emerged as a "top candidate" for the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers head coaching vacancies.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that McDaniels will interview for the Browns, Panthers and New York Giants jobs. The Giants have reportedly put a focus on Baylor coach Matt Rhule, but Cleveland and Carolina are seen as viable options.

McDaniels, 43, spent 28 games as the Denver Broncos' head coach in 2009-10, going 11-17. He returned to the Patriots in 2012 and has been their offensive coordinator since, though there was a debacle two years ago when he accepted the Indianapolis Colts' head coaching position before backing out at the last minute.

Albert Breer of The MMQB (h/t Patrick Dunne of NBC Sports Boston) said he does not think McDaniels would consider staying in New England "if things are right in either [Cleveland or Carolina]." McDaniels is reportedly "already lining up staff" in the event of his departure.

Both jobs have major appeal. The Browns were one of the NFL's most disappointing teams in 2019, firing Freddie Kitchens after a 6-10 season that began with playoff aspirations. McDaniels would walk into an offense that already has Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry along with Myles Garrett on the defensive side.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said the new coach will have say in whom the organization hires as its next general manager.

"We are going to hire the coach first, and then we will do the GM search," Haslam told reporters. "The coach will be involved in that process but will not have the final say. [The head coach] will not have the final say but will be heavily involved in that process. In you all's terms, we will not have an 'arranged marriage.' Let me just continue on because I think I know what you are going to ask: The coach and the GM will report to ownership as equals and obviously married up with each other."

The Panthers have major questions at quarterback because of Cam Newton's continued injury issues and massive contract along with questions about their receiving corps. But owner David Tepper has made it clear he's willing to heavily invest in the organization, particularly in analytics, to make the Panthers a consistent winner. Plus, having the best running back in football (Christian McCaffrey) doesn't hurt.

If neither of those openings prove attractive enough for McDaniels to leave New England, it's fair to wonder if he ever will.