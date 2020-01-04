Bayern Munich Confirm Signing of Alexander Nubel for 2020-21 Season

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2020

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 15: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel of FC Schalke 04 looks on during the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and Eintracht Frankfurt at Veltins-Arena on December 15, 2019 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have completed the acquisition of Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel for the 2020-21 season.

The German giants confirmed the signing on Saturday:

Nubel will head to the Allianz Arena to provide competition for Germany captain Manuel Neuer, having broken into the Schalke first-team last season.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.     

Related

    How Liverpool Compare to Prem's Best Ever

    At this point in the season, how do the Reds stack up?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    How Liverpool Compare to Prem's Best Ever

    Planet Football
    via Planet Football

    POLL: Worst Transfer of the 2010s?

    Pick the worst from each pair or submit your own suggestion

    FC Bayern Munich logo
    FC Bayern Munich

    POLL: Worst Transfer of the 2010s?

    All Our Ideas
    via All Our Ideas

    Juventus Reject Leicester and Dortmund Demiral Bids

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Juventus Reject Leicester and Dortmund Demiral Bids

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports

    Solskjaer Fires Back at Van Persie 😳

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Solskjaer Fires Back at Van Persie 😳

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report