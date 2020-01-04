Bayern Munich Confirm Signing of Alexander Nubel for 2020-21 Season

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have completed the acquisition of Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel for the 2020-21 season.

The German giants confirmed the signing on Saturday:

Nubel will head to the Allianz Arena to provide competition for Germany captain Manuel Neuer, having broken into the Schalke first-team last season.

