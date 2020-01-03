Video: Wizards' Isaiah Thomas Ejected for Making Contact with Ref vs. Blazers

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Washington Wizards point guard Isaiah Thomas was ejected early in the first quarter of Friday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers for making contact with an official.

Here's a look at the play:

Thomas served a two-game suspension last month after entering the stands during a Dec. 21 road game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

It's unclear whether there will be any supplemental discipline for Friday's ejection, though it appeared the contact was accidental as Thomas was battling with Carmelo Anthony and Damian Lillard for possession of the ball.

Thomas made his only shot attempt of the game before the early exit. He finished with two points and a turnover in a minute of action.

The 30-year-old University of Washington product has enjoyed a resurgent first half of the season after signing with Washington in July. He averaged 13.5 points, 4.6 assists, 2.1 threes and 1.7 rebounds across 24 appearances before Friday.

In November, he discussed getting the chance to start again with Fred Katz of The Athletic after a whirlwind couple of years that included underwhelming stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets.

"I'm not gonna lie to you. It did break me at times, but it can't storm forever," Thomas said. "The sun has to come out at some point. I had a real faith in God, and I know that He puts you through things that you can always handle. I have a great circle around me, great friends, great family. They've helped me through these past two years."

Ish Smith will receive a lion's share of the playing time at the point for the rest of Friday's game and any additional contests Thomas may miss. Jordan McRae, Isaac Bonga and Garrison Mathews are other contenders for more minutes within the backcourt rotation.

The Wizards' next game comes Saturday night when they welcome the Denver Nuggets to Capital One Arena.