Clippers' Paul George Won't Play vs. Grizzlies Because of Hamstring Injury

The Los Angeles Clippers will be without Paul George for Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies as he continues to deal with hamstring tightness.

According to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, head coach Doc Rivers did not rule George out for Sunday's clash with the New York Knicks.

George had been healthy in his first season in Los Angeles since he missed the first 11 games of the year after undergoing surgery on both shoulders during the offseason. He injured his hamstring during the team's win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

George is averaging 23.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game for a team looking to win the Pacific Division for the first time since 2013-14.

George hasn't played fewer than 75 games in a full season since he returned from a leg injury late in the 2014-15 season. That streak has met its end, but George shouldn't be sidelined long if Rivers' comments are any indication.