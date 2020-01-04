Clippers' Paul George Won't Play vs. Grizzlies Because of Hamstring Injury

Blake SchusterContributor IJanuary 4, 2020

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers will be without Paul George for Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies as he continues to deal with hamstring tightness.

According to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, head coach Doc Rivers did not rule George out for Sunday's clash with the New York Knicks.

George had been healthy in his first season in Los Angeles since he missed the first 11 games of the year after undergoing surgery on both shoulders during the offseason. He injured his hamstring during the team's win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

George is averaging 23.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game for a team looking to win the Pacific Division for the first time since 2013-14.

George hasn't played fewer than 75 games in a full season since he returned from a leg injury late in the 2014-15 season. That streak has met its end, but George shouldn't be sidelined long if Rivers' comments are any indication.

Related

    Shamet Can Use Paul George's Injury to His Advantage

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    Shamet Can Use Paul George's Injury to His Advantage

    Clipperholics
    via Clipperholics

    B/R Live: Watch Grizzlies vs. Clippers

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    B/R Live: Watch Grizzlies vs. Clippers

    via B/R Live

    Embiid on 76ers' 4th Straight Loss: 'It’s Taking a Toll on Me'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Embiid on 76ers' 4th Straight Loss: 'It’s Taking a Toll on Me'

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Trade Packages for Drummond 🔮

    Our writer picks the best destinations for Pistons' star big man ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trade Packages for Drummond 🔮

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report