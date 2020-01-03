Ernesto Valverde Praises 'Good Footballer' Dani Olmo; Coy on Barcelona Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has said he's an admirer of Dinamo Zagreb starlet Dani Olmo, although Valverde was coy regarding speculation linking the forward with a move to the Camp Nou.

Olmo was one of the standout young players in the UEFA Champions League group stages this season, proving his quality on the biggest stage in European football. Unsurprisingly, rumours have started to intensify over a possible transfer for the 21-year-old, with the Blaugrana linked.

Speaking on Friday, Valverde was asked about the rumours but gave little away in regard to Barcelona's supposed interest, per John Skilbeck of Goal.

"He is a player that has been here before," said the Barcelona manager. "He's a good footballer but he's with another team and I don't talk about speculation. We have to be cautious."

As relayed by Skilbeck, Olmo has spoken himself about a possible return to Barcelona, where he was part of the La Masia academy setup until he was 16 years old. The Zagreb man said that if the Blaugrana were to make a move for him, he'd want the switch to go ahead "as soon as possible."

Spanish football writer David Cartlidge thinks the forward is desperate to make a transfer to a high-profile European club:

Although a move to Croatia is not a traditional path for Spanish youngsters to follow, Olmo has clearly benefitted from the decision.

He's played consistently for Zagreb and established himself as a first-team regular. With Zagreb he's operated on both flanks and through the middle, giving the side a brilliant outlet on the counter and penetration in the wide positions.

Following some strong performances in the Champions League, Olmo earned a call up to the Spain squad for the first time too, scoring on his debut against Malta in November:

Given the time he spent at the Barcelona academy, it's no shock the player is desperate to head back to the Camp Nou. However, he's still in the early stages of his career and will need games to continue his development.

Sports journalist Richard Martin has doubts over whether a return to Barcelona is the right move as a result:

After all, Barcelona already have three of the best forwards in the world on their books in Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann, with Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati offering youthful alternatives.

Olmo's versatility would make him a useful addition for Valverde, but as of yet, he's not ready to nail down a consistent place in the Barcelona XI. As tough as it would be to turn down the Blaugrana, regular minutes are critical if the youngster is to go on and fulfil his exciting potential.