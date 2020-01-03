Eddie Howe Says No Nathan Ake Bids Made Amid Chelsea, Manchester City Rumours

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2020

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 07: Nathan Ake of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Vitality Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Bournemouth have yet to receive any offers for Nathan Ake in the January transfer window, according to Cherries manager Eddie Howe.

Matt Law of the Telegraph reported Arsenal are now in the race to sign the 24-year-old after he was linked to Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Everton.

Chelsea have the option to re-sign their former player for £40 million after selling him to Bournemouth in 2017 for £20 million.

Ake has not played a minute since mid-December because of a thigh injury.

Speaking ahead of Bournemouth's FA Cup third-round clash against Luton Town, Howe was asked if any bids had been lodged for Ake. Per MailOnline's Ben Nagle, he said: "Nothing to report on Nathan. He is recovering well from his injury, we will see when he is back fit."

Ake has established himself as an accomplished centre-back at Dean Court.

In 2017-18 and 2018-19, he played in every single one of Bournemouth's 76 Premier League games, acting as a strong presence in the centre of the defence and also chipping in with six goals and three assists.

Ake has also made 13 senior international appearances for the Netherlands since making his debut in May 2017.

Reliable centre-backs are hard to come by in the transfer market, and Ake also has the added attraction of being able to play as a left-back or in defensive midfield:

The fact that he is sidelined through injury may explain why no club has yet to come forward with a formal offer for Ake.

Given that the list of clubs reportedly interested in him continues to grow, though, it would be a big surprise if offers are not forthcoming before the transfer window closes.   

Related

    Ranking the Latest Transfer Rumours

    B/R delves into which ones are legit and which ones can you dismiss

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Ranking the Latest Transfer Rumours

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Liverpool Worthy of Huge Praise but Also Concern for the Gmae

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool Worthy of Huge Praise but Also Concern for the Gmae

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    Spurs Supporters' Trust Demand Clarity Over Rudiger Abuse

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Spurs Supporters' Trust Demand Clarity Over Rudiger Abuse

    Oli Gamp
    via Mail Online

    Solskjaer Pissed by Pogba Questions

    • Confirms three-four week injury return • 'Still looking' at Man Utd transfer targets • Martial and Lingard didn't train

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Solskjaer Pissed by Pogba Questions

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report