Eddie Howe Says No Nathan Ake Bids Made Amid Chelsea, Manchester City Rumours

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Bournemouth have yet to receive any offers for Nathan Ake in the January transfer window, according to Cherries manager Eddie Howe.

Matt Law of the Telegraph reported Arsenal are now in the race to sign the 24-year-old after he was linked to Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Everton.

Chelsea have the option to re-sign their former player for £40 million after selling him to Bournemouth in 2017 for £20 million.

Ake has not played a minute since mid-December because of a thigh injury.

Speaking ahead of Bournemouth's FA Cup third-round clash against Luton Town, Howe was asked if any bids had been lodged for Ake. Per MailOnline's Ben Nagle, he said: "Nothing to report on Nathan. He is recovering well from his injury, we will see when he is back fit."

Ake has established himself as an accomplished centre-back at Dean Court.

In 2017-18 and 2018-19, he played in every single one of Bournemouth's 76 Premier League games, acting as a strong presence in the centre of the defence and also chipping in with six goals and three assists.

Ake has also made 13 senior international appearances for the Netherlands since making his debut in May 2017.

Reliable centre-backs are hard to come by in the transfer market, and Ake also has the added attraction of being able to play as a left-back or in defensive midfield:

The fact that he is sidelined through injury may explain why no club has yet to come forward with a formal offer for Ake.

Given that the list of clubs reportedly interested in him continues to grow, though, it would be a big surprise if offers are not forthcoming before the transfer window closes.