Winners, Losers and Grades from the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game

B+ Grade

Tank Bigsby, RB (Auburn): Oh, he looks fun. Bigsby is a powerful runner who plays through initial contact. He managed 39 yards on eight carries for Team Savage.

Mekhail Sherman, LB (Georgia): Sherman made a huge impact late in the game, earning four of his six tackles in the fourth quarter. Sherman made two stops for loss.

Trenton Simpson, LB (Clemson): Extremely active throughout the night, Simpson tallied a team-best six tackles. He was flagged for roughing the passer in the fourth quarter, but a replay might have convinced me it wasn't an egregious hit.

Sav'ell Smalls, LB (Washington): Listed as an outside linebacker, Smalls spent the night on the defensive line. He gathered four tackles, including an important sack on the final drive.

B Grade

Drew Pyne, QB (Notre Dame): Pyne's night included a bobbled snap, an overthrow over the middle, a bad ball to the sideline and a slant that demanded a big adjustment. Timing is not a four-day process, and he threw for 121 yards. He provided encouraging moments, but Pyne left some yardage on the field.

Jalen Rivers, OT (Miami): Easily a bright spot in a rough performance from Team Savage's offensive line. Rivers has a chance to contribute immediately next season at Miami, which desperately needs to improve its blocking unit.

B- Grade

Jeff Sims, QB (Georgia Tech): Sims will be a burden to stop at Georgia Tech. The dual-threat quarterback endured a frustrating night as a passer 5-of-11 for 27 yards. But his mobility proved crucial, as he avoided a few possible sacks and had 59 rushing yards with a touchdown.

Ryan Marks, P (Uncommitted): He was so close to a tremendous night. Each of Marks' first three punts traveled 40-plus yards and rested inside the 20-yard line. However, some nasty backspin on his final kick resulted in a 19-yard punt.

Chandler Morris, QB (Oklahoma): Morris went 6-of-12 for 77 yards and rushed for 16 yards, and he tossed an outstanding ball to Kayshon Boutte while rolling to the right. Morris also overthrew a wide-open touchdown to Boutte, though.