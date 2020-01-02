Winners, Losers and Grades from the 2020 Under Armour All-America GameJanuary 3, 2020
Winners, Losers and Grades from the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game
Deion Sanders and Team Pressure earned a 30-24 victory over Ed Reed and Team Savage in the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game.
The contest featured dozens of college football's top recruits and also included several much-anticipated commitments.
Although seven players were scheduled to reveal their college choice, 5-star running back Zachary Evans postponed his decision. The other six prospects announced their commitment, and two headed to a Pac-12 program on the rise.
In addition to the four recruits we'll cover directly, defensive end Jason Harris picked Colorado and Dontae Manning tabbed Oregon. Those decisions highlighted the game, which Team Pressure mostly controlled before a last-minute defensive stand.
Winner: Arizona State
Arizona State picked up a pair of 4-star prospects during the game and inched closer to a top-25 class.
Wide receiver Elijhah Badger announced his decision in the first quarter, picking the Sun Devils over Oregon and USC. Badger reeled in a 15-yard catch, reaching behind his body to convert a third down.
Later in the game, Badger's high school teammate joined the class. Running back Daniyel Ngata chose Arizona State over Clemson, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Utah. Ngata rushed for 16 yards and caught a pass for one yard.
Arizona State is the only program with three top-15 commits or signees from the state of California in the 2020 cycle.
Loser: Team Savage Offensive Line
At these All-American showcases, nothing is more difficult than playing offensive line. The blockers have rarely seen anything close to the caliber of their opponents.
That certainly held true for Team Savage.
Team Pressure officially notched eight pressures but probably should've had eight or nine more on the books. Texas A&M signee Haynes King seemed to spend most of the night escaping the pocket, and Oregon-bound Robby Ashford did the same.
Desmond Evans (North Carolina), Trenton Simpson (Clemson) and Sav'ell Smalls (Washington) all recorded a sack, while Myles Murphy (North Carolina) had two pressures.
Winner: Georgia Bulldogs
In one of the most adorable commitments yet, Darnell Washington announced his decision via his daughter's outfit.
The 5-star athlete chose Georgia over a host of SEC schools in Alabama, Florida and Tennessee, as well as the ACC's Miami. The ESPN broadcast confirmed Washington has signed his national letter of intent, so his commitment is official too.
Washington is a massive addition—both literally and figuratively—to the Bulldogs. He's listed at 6'7.5" and 250 pounds, and Georgia's returning tight ends had exactly one catch in 2019.
Loser: Anyone Offended by 'Horns Down'
In one harmless gesture, Chandler Morris simultaneously endeared himself to one fanbase and become Public Enemy No. 17 for another.
The 4-star quarterback—who is the son of former Arkansas coach and current Auburn offensive coordinator Chad Morris—kicked off the Under Armour game by committing to Oklahoma.
And, while staring directly into the camera, he threw "Horns Down."
Suffice to say Morris should be ready for an unfriendly welcome when the Sooners take on Texas in October.
Grades: C
C+ Grade
Jahari Rogers, CB (Florida): The promising moments were great. The negative plays were frustrating. Such is the life for Rogers, who broke up a downfield pass—on the snap after committing a pass interference penalty. He notched three tackles but also ceded a touchdown to future teammate Jaquavion Fraziars.
Bryce Leighton, P (Montana State): The rare FCS-bound prospect, Leighton boomed a 52-yard punt on his first attempt. However, his next three kicks averaged just 38.3 yards. We care about the improvement of specialists too.
Joshua Karty, K (Stanford): Karty hammered a 45-yard field goal and converted three extra points. He also showed plenty of power on a 54-yard attempt but pulled it wide.
C Grade
Ladarius Tennison, CB (Auburn): Tennison learned a valuable lesson when Julian Fleming won a vertical route for a 42-yard touchdown. Tennison assisted on a tackle for loss and made a superb takedown in open space, so it wasn't all bad.
Jaquelin Roy, DT (LSU): Good player, bright future, foolish mistake. Roy made an impressive tackle for loss but smacked the running back's helmet afterward, resulting in a 15-yard penalty. Rather than forcing a 3rd-and-8, he gifted a first down—and Team Savage scored a touchdown later on the drive.
C- Grade
Haynes King, QB (Texas A&M): This poor kid. King tossed a few ugly passes, but the Texas A&M-bound quarterback spent his snaps constantly trying to escape pressure. He ended the contest 4-of-12 for 48 yards, adding 16 on the ground.
Robby Ashford, QB (Oregon): Ashford also leaned on his mobility because of the tough blocking night and scampered for a team-high 41 yards. But a 1-of-8 line for a single yard is never a good thing, and 24 rushing yards came when he passed up a Hail Mary on the final play of the first half.
Grades: B
B+ Grade
Tank Bigsby, RB (Auburn): Oh, he looks fun. Bigsby is a powerful runner who plays through initial contact. He managed 39 yards on eight carries for Team Savage.
Mekhail Sherman, LB (Georgia): Sherman made a huge impact late in the game, earning four of his six tackles in the fourth quarter. Sherman made two stops for loss.
Trenton Simpson, LB (Clemson): Extremely active throughout the night, Simpson tallied a team-best six tackles. He was flagged for roughing the passer in the fourth quarter, but a replay might have convinced me it wasn't an egregious hit.
Sav'ell Smalls, LB (Washington): Listed as an outside linebacker, Smalls spent the night on the defensive line. He gathered four tackles, including an important sack on the final drive.
B Grade
Drew Pyne, QB (Notre Dame): Pyne's night included a bobbled snap, an overthrow over the middle, a bad ball to the sideline and a slant that demanded a big adjustment. Timing is not a four-day process, and he threw for 121 yards. He provided encouraging moments, but Pyne left some yardage on the field.
Jalen Rivers, OT (Miami): Easily a bright spot in a rough performance from Team Savage's offensive line. Rivers has a chance to contribute immediately next season at Miami, which desperately needs to improve its blocking unit.
B- Grade
Jeff Sims, QB (Georgia Tech): Sims will be a burden to stop at Georgia Tech. The dual-threat quarterback endured a frustrating night as a passer 5-of-11 for 27 yards. But his mobility proved crucial, as he avoided a few possible sacks and had 59 rushing yards with a touchdown.
Ryan Marks, P (Uncommitted): He was so close to a tremendous night. Each of Marks' first three punts traveled 40-plus yards and rested inside the 20-yard line. However, some nasty backspin on his final kick resulted in a 19-yard punt.
Chandler Morris, QB (Oklahoma): Morris went 6-of-12 for 77 yards and rushed for 16 yards, and he tossed an outstanding ball to Kayshon Boutte while rolling to the right. Morris also overthrew a wide-open touchdown to Boutte, though.
Grades: A
A+ Grade
Jordan Burch, DE (South Carolina): As the Gamecocks attempt to keep the unsigned 5-star in the class, Burch showed why every top program wanted him. The defensive end gathered six total tackles, notching two stops for loss and one sack.
Julian Fleming, WR (Ohio State): Rated the second-best player in the class, Fleming backed up the billing with three receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown.
A Grade
Kayshon Boutte, WR (LSU): Though a penalty negated his touchdown, Boutte ran a tremendous route on the play. He still collected game-high marks of seven receptions and 73 yards.
Zachary Evans, RB (Uncommitted): Evans apologized for an unknown act during an in-game interview. Strictly on the field, he was terrific. Evans scampered for a game-best 64 yards and a score, also turning a screen pass into a 19-yard gain.
Jaylon Jones, S (Texas A&M): Jones missed one tackle but otherwise played a quality game. The 4-star safety paced Team Savage with seven total stops.
Harrison Mevis, K (Missouri): Mevis drilled all three field goals (36, 35, 36) and extra points he attempted.
A- Grade
Hudson Card, QB (Texas): In a game loaded with inconsistent QB play, Card looked great. He showed a snappy release while completing eight of his 13 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown.
Jalen Carter, DT (Georgia): Carter enjoyed a busy night in the backfield, collecting four tackles with one for loss while disrupting several other plays. A late offside penalty blemished his outing.
Jaquavion Fraziars, WR (Florida): Fraziars proved himself a reliable option for Team Pressure, catching six passes for 60 yards and a touchdown on seven targets.
Lideatrick Griffin, DB (Mississippi State): Griffin put together a quietly solid night, making five tackles with one for loss and adding a pass breakup. But his most impressive play, without question, was a touchdown-saving open-field tackle on Pyne.
All recruiting information via 247Sports. Stats from NCAA.com, cfbstats.com or B/R research. Follow Bleacher Report CFB Writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.