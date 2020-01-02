Dodgers Trade Rumors: LA Pursuing Mookie Betts More as Lindor Talks Stall

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 2, 2020

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 29: Mookie Betts #50 of the Boston Red Sox looks on during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on September 29, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers may be shifting their focus toward Mookie Betts as their negotiations with the Cleveland Indians over a Francisco Lindor trade remain at an impasse.

MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi reported Thursday the Indians are looking to receive Gavin Lux as part of a Lindor trade—a price the Dodgers aren't willing to meet.

"As a result, sources say the Dodgers' negotiations with the Red Sox about acquiring [Betts] have become at least as frequent—and perhaps even more involved—than their talks with the Indians about Lindor," Morosi wrote.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Mookie-to-Dodgers Heating Up as Lindor Talks Cool

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Mookie-to-Dodgers Heating Up as Lindor Talks Cool

    MLB.com
    via MLB.com

    Report: NYY's German Suspended 81 Games

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: NYY's German Suspended 81 Games

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    White Sox Lock Down Star Prospect Luis Robert with 6-Yr Extension

    MLB logo
    MLB

    White Sox Lock Down Star Prospect Luis Robert with 6-Yr Extension

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Were the Best Pitchers of the Decade?

    We rank the top hurlers from the 2010s ➡️

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Who Were the Best Pitchers of the Decade?

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report