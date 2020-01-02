Dodgers Trade Rumors: LA Pursuing Mookie Betts More as Lindor Talks Stall

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers may be shifting their focus toward Mookie Betts as their negotiations with the Cleveland Indians over a Francisco Lindor trade remain at an impasse.

MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi reported Thursday the Indians are looking to receive Gavin Lux as part of a Lindor trade—a price the Dodgers aren't willing to meet.

"As a result, sources say the Dodgers' negotiations with the Red Sox about acquiring [Betts] have become at least as frequent—and perhaps even more involved—than their talks with the Indians about Lindor," Morosi wrote.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.