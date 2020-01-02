Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says Manchester United Aiming for '1 or 2' January Signings

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the club will be looking to bring in a January signing or two after their 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday.

The manager said after the match: "Well you can see the squad and yeah, one or two additions could do nicely. We are building towards something, and it just depends on what we think is right for us will be available."

Solskjaer's comments came alongside confirmation that Paul Pogba could be out for up to another month after suffering a setback with his ankle, while Scott McTominay could be out for two months as a result of the knee injury he suffered against Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

It's been suggested the Red Devils should prioritise new bodies in midfield because of those injuries and those who left and weren't replaced last year:

The Athletic's Adam Crafton also identified two midfield positions in which United need reinforcement, as well as further forward:

United's injuries this season have exposed their poor squad management in recent transfer windows as they've not had the depth to cope with the absences.

On Wednesday, Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos gave the Gunners a deserved lead at half-time, and United struggled to threaten them much after the break:

The Red Devils were left short of attacking options this season when Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez joined Inter Milan in the summer and the club did not bring in any forwards.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood have duly stepped up and contributed 34 goals and 11 assists between them, so another forward may not be an immediate priority.

However, without Pogba for much of the campaign—he's played just eight times—United have often struggled for creativity from midfield.

Andreas Pereira, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata have contributed a combined total of three goals and six assists in all competitions this season, so a midfielder who can provide more of an attacking and creative threat is a must.