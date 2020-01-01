Lakers' LeBron James on David Stern: 'Was a Honor to Know You Personally'

Mark Duncan/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James posted a tribute to David Stern after the NBA announced Wednesday the former commissioner died at the age of 77.

James wrote the following message on Instagram alongside a picture of himself with Stern at the 2003 NBA draft when he was selected first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers:

"I will never EVER forget when you called my name on stage and I shook your hand. My dream came true!!! Thank you for your commitment to the beautiful game of basketball that has changed so many young adult/kids lives and more importantly your vision to make our game become WORLDWIDE was a vision only you could make happen! You did just that. Making our game the greatest sport in the world! Was a honor to know you personally. Rest In Paradise David Stern! My prayers goes to your family and friends throughout this difficult time!"

Stern was hospitalized in December after suffering a brain hemorrhage. He served as commissioner for three decades from 1984 through 2014. He was replaced by Adam Silver but continued to serve in the role of commissioner emeritus until his death.

The New York City native was inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

James previously praised Stern in 2014 after the league finalized a nine-year, $24 billion television contract with ESPN and TNT.

"He built our brand and for us to make a television deal like that for that type of money, that's a lot of his vision," James told reporters.

The four-time MVP joins a long and growing list of current and former players, coaches, executives and media members from around the NBA to honor Stern including Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Stephen Curry.