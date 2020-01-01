Sports World Honors David Stern After Former NBA Commissioner Dies at Age 77

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

Many around the basketball world took a moment to honor former NBA Commissioner David Stern, who died Wednesday at the age of 77 after suffering a brain hemorrhage on Dec. 12.

Michael Jordan was among the long line of people to praise Stern's legacy.

The league's current commissioner, Adam Silver, gave his thoughts on his predecessor:

The media was quick to note Stern's impact on the sport during his run from 1984-2014:

ESPN created a video tribute to honor him:

NBA players, coaches and executives also appreciated Stern's impact and showed their respect to the former commissioner:

Stern was known for ushering in a major expansion of the league during his thirty years in charge, growing from 23 teams to 30 while the NBA gained a significant boost in popularity and revenue. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.