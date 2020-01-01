Sports World Honors David Stern After Former NBA Commissioner Dies at Age 77

Sports World Honors David Stern After Former NBA Commissioner Dies at Age 77January 1, 2020
Many around the basketball world took a moment to honor former NBA Commissioner David Stern, who died Wednesday at the age of 77 after suffering a brain hemorrhage on Dec. 12.
Michael Jordan was among the long line of people to praise Stern's legacy.
The league's current commissioner, Adam Silver, gave his thoughts on his predecessor:
Sam Amico @AmicoHoops
Adam Silver on David Stern: “We spent countless hours in the office, at arenas and on planes wherever game would take us. Like every NBA legend, David had extraordinary talents, but with him it was always about the fundamentals - preparation, attention to detail, and hard work.” https://t.co/NJ6EZJeV9r
The media was quick to note Stern's impact on the sport during his run from 1984-2014:
Rachel Nichols @Rachel__Nichols
Such sad news from the NBA - former commissioner David Stern, 77, has passed away after suffering brain hemorrhage three weeks ago. All of us owe Stern such a debt - he made American pro sports a more exhilarating, more inclusive, more fun place to be. He will be missed. https://t.co/u8uAvJotIH
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpearsESPN
Sad news on a sports icon. Just was in Mr. Stern’s high-rise Manhattan office last September. He was still working in sports in the tech world. Always two steps ahead, innovative and straight forward. Missed already. Here’s the recent @TheUndefeated story: https://t.co/Pn9KQwwJ8A
Ernie Johnson @TurnerSportsEJ
We’ve lost an icon in David Stern. Will never forget those nights hosting the draft. If I was late getting to his announcement of the next pick and he was standing at the podium waiting then he would wait on the next pick and make me tap dance. You didn’t mess with the commish
ESPN created a video tribute to honor him:
NBA players, coaches and executives also appreciated Stern's impact and showed their respect to the former commissioner:
Scottie Pippen @ScottiePippen
Very sad day for basketball. We saw David Stern a lot in the 90s and I found him to be kind, thoughtful and almost always the smartest person in the room. He was an innovator who helped grow our sport into a global game and his impact will never be forgotten. RIP, Commissioner. https://t.co/FzlJwnJmrK
Stern was known for ushering in a major expansion of the league during his thirty years in charge, growing from 23 teams to 30 while the NBA gained a significant boost in popularity and revenue. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.
