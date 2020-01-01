Sports World Honors David Stern After Former NBA Commissioner Dies at Age 77

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2020

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2013 file photo, NBA Commissioner David Stern smiles during a news conference after an NBA board of governors meeting in New York. Stern is amazed when he looks at the NBA and compares it to the league that was struggling to stay afloat when he started. David Stern, who spent 30 years as the NBA's longest-serving commissioner and oversaw its growth into a global power, has died on New Yearâ€™s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. He was 77. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

Many around the basketball world took a moment to honor former NBA Commissioner David Stern, who died Wednesday at the age of 77 after suffering a brain hemorrhage on Dec. 12.

Michael Jordan was among the long line of people to praise Stern's legacy.

The league's current commissioner, Adam Silver, gave his thoughts on his predecessor:

The media was quick to note Stern's impact on the sport during his run from 1984-2014:

ESPN created a video tribute to honor him:

NBA players, coaches and executives also appreciated Stern's impact and showed their respect to the former commissioner:

Stern was known for ushering in a major expansion of the league during his thirty years in charge, growing from 23 teams to 30 while the NBA gained a significant boost in popularity and revenue. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

