EPL Table: Wednesday's Week 21 Results, Scores and 2020 Premier League Standings

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta celebrated his first win as Arsenal manager on Wednesday following a 2-0 Premier League victory over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

First-half goals from Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos were enough to give the Gunners all three points against a disappointing visiting side.

Earlier in the day, Gabriel Jesus scored a brace for Manchester City as the defending champions returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Everton at the Etihad Stadium.

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion, while Tottenham Hotspur suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium.

Wednesday was also a good day for West Ham United and new manager David Moyes. The Scot tasted victory in his first game back in charge of the Hammers, guiding the team to a 4-0 win over Bournemouth.

Wednesday's Results

Brighton 1-1 Chelsea

Burnley 1-2 Aston Villa

Newcastle 0-3 Leicester

Southampton 1-0 Tottenham

Watford 2-1 Wolves

Manchester City 2-1 Everton

Norwich 1-1 Crystal Palace

West Ham United 4-0 Bournemouth

Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United

Wednesday Recap

Chelsea were denied victory against Brighton & Hove Albion courtesy of Alireza Jahanbakhsh's spectacular overhead kick in the 84th minute at the Amex Stadium.

The Iranian struck his second goal in two games to secure Brighton's first-ever league point against the Blues:

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta had given the visitors the lead after just 10 minutes. The right-back struck from close range after Tammy Abraham had an effort blocked by Aaron Mooy,

Frank Lampard's side were dominant in the opening stages but needed goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to produce two good saves in the second half.

The Spain international came up with a fine one-handed stop to deny Aaron Connolly an equaliser and then blocked a low effort from Neal Maupay to preserve a point for the visitors.

Manchester City bounced back from their 3-2 defeat to Wolves by handing Carlo Ancelotti his first defeat as Everton manager.

Jesus curled home the opening goal six minutes into the second half and then finished off a flowing team move seven minutes later:

The Toffees pulled one back when Richarlison slotted home at the far post on 71 minutes. The goal came from an error by goalkeeper Claudio Bravo and set up a nervy finish for the champions.

Jesus might have had a hat-trick but rifled a shot against the woodwork, while Everton were fortunate not to have Dominic Calvert-Lewin sent off for a late lunge on Fernandinho:

Wednesday's final match saw Arsenal end a run of four straight home defeats.

Pepe curled home the opener after good work from Sead Kolasinac. The left-back surged down the flank and cut the ball back for the summer signing to side-foot home on eight minutes:

Arsenal had further chances to extend their lead in a dominant first half. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang volleyed over the bar, Lucas Torreira fired narrowly wide and Pepe hit the post from range.

The second goal came three minutes before half-time from Pepe's corner. David De Gea could only block Alexandre Lacazette's header at the near post, and the ball fell to Sokratis to thump home from close range:

Manchester United pressed in the second half and looked more dangerous after Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira had replaced Daniel James and the ineffective Jesse Lingard.

However, Arsenal managed to hold firm to take all three points, which move them into 10th place in the table and just four points behind Manchester United.