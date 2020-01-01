Brighton's Late Equaliser Steals Draw vs. Cesar Azpilicueta, Chelsea

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored a brilliant overhead kick in the 84th minute to secure Brighton & Hove Albion a 1-1 Premier League draw against Chelsea at the Amex Stadium on New Year's Day.

The Blues had taken the lead in the first half when captain Cesar Azpilicueta fired home from close range after Tammy Abraham's shot was blocked by Aaron Mooy.

Chelsea needed Kepa Arrizabalaga to save from Aaron Connolly and Neal Maupay in the second half, but the goalkeeper was finally beaten when Jahanbakhsh acrobatically converted his second goal in two games.

Frank Lampard reverted to a back four for Wednesday's match and saw his team start the game strongly, enjoying plenty of freedom down the flanks through full-backs Reece James and Azpilicueta.

The opening goal came on 10 minutes after a surge forward from James earned a corner. Willian's delivery found Kurt Zouma at the far post, and the defender rose highest to head back towards Abraham. The striker's effort was blocked on the line by Mooy, but Azpilicueta was quick to react and poked home his third of the season:

An aerial challenge from James on Dan Burn saw Brighton forced into a change, as the defender was forced off with a shoulder problem and replaced by Bernardo after just 22 minutes.

Chelsea ought to have extended their lead in a dominant opening spell. Abraham shot when he should have released the unmarked Willian on the overlap, while the returning Christian Pulisic flashed a good chance wide of the target.

Brighton boss Graham Potter changed his tactics midway through the first half, moving from a diamond formation and matching Chelsea's system, and the switch brought dividends.

The hosts almost equalised just before half-time. Maupay raced down the left and crossed for Leandro Trossard to curl an effort that Kepa saved, and Martin Montoya smashed the rebound wide.

The Chelsea goalkeeper was also kept busy after the break. The Spaniard came up with a fine one-handed stop to deny Connolly an equaliser at full stretch.

Yet the 25-year-old could do nothing to prevent Jahanbakhsh's stylish equaliser. The Iranian, with his back to goal, leapt acrobatically to find the bottom corner, as shown by Sky Sports (UK video only):

Brighton could have gone on and won it late on as they pressed in the closing stages. Again Kepa was called into action to block Maupay's low effort with his feet.

The draw means Brighton pick up their first-ever league point against Chelsea, while the Blues were made to pay for failing to make their early dominance count.

What's Next?

Both teams are in action next in the third round of the FA Cup. Brighton host Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, while Chelsea take on Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.