Video: Antonio Brown Rips Saints Workout as 'Publicity Stunt' in IG Live Clip

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints worked out free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown last Friday, but the wideout said on Instagram Live he believed the team pulled a "publicity stunt" by bringing him in.

The NFL is investigating Brown after sexual assault accusations were made against him.



ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday NFL Countdown that Brown "caught every single thing that was thrown to him" but that the team would not sign him until the NFL's investigation is complete. Schefter further said there was "no clarity" on when a decision would be made.

Brown referenced the investigation in the 55-second clip.

"Everyone has deadlines, but I guess the NFL don't have a deadline for me," Brown said. The wideout then said he appreciated Saints head coach Sean Payton bringing him in to work out.