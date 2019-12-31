Video: Antonio Brown Rips Saints Workout as 'Publicity Stunt' in IG Live Clip

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 31, 2019

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Antonio Brown #17 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints worked out free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown last Friday, but the wideout said on Instagram Live he believed the team pulled a "publicity stunt" by bringing him in.

The NFL is investigating Brown after sexual assault accusations were made against him.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday NFL Countdown that Brown "caught every single thing that was thrown to him" but that the team would not sign him until the NFL's investigation is complete. Schefter further said there was "no clarity" on when a decision would be made.

Brown referenced the investigation in the 55-second clip.

"Everyone has deadlines, but I guess the NFL don't have a deadline for me," Brown said. The wideout then said he appreciated Saints head coach Sean Payton bringing him in to work out.

Related

    Bears Sticking with Trubisky

    GM Ryan Pace confirms Mitchell Trubisky will be QB1 in 2020

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bears Sticking with Trubisky

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Coaching Carousel Round-Up

    Filled: Redskins (Ron Rivera)

    Open: Panthers, Browns, Giants

    No firing: Jags, Jets, Lions, Falcons

    Cowboys: ❓

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Coaching Carousel Round-Up

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    End-of-Year NFL Report Cards 💯

    Looking back on what went right and wrong in 2019

    NFL logo
    NFL

    End-of-Year NFL Report Cards 💯

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Jags Won’t Fire Doug Marrone

    Jags HC and GM Dave Caldwell will both return for 2020

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jags Won’t Fire Doug Marrone

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report