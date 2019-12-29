Schefter: Antonio Brown 'Blew Away the Saints' in Workout; NO Wants to Sign WR

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 29, 2019

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Antonio Brown #17 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the New Orleans Saints are interested in signing free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown, who is currently under NFL investigation after multiple sexual assault accusations were made against him.

Schefter said the following on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown and also provided a report on a workout Brown had with New Orleans on Friday:

"The Saints worked out Antonio Brown on Friday, and he caught every single thing that was thrown to him. He blew away the Saints in the workout, we knew he would.

"The issue is the NFL. The Saints would like to sign Antonio Brown, but they're waiting for the NFL to issue a ruling, and there's been no clarity from the NFL as to when the league might make a ruling on the sexual assault allegations that were levied against Antonio Brown in the NFL's active investigation.

"So as long as the investigation is ongoing, the Saints can't do anything, but they would be interested in signing him, if only he were free."

Brown, 31, is a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

