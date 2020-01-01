Under Armour All-America Game 2020: Date, Time TV Schedule, Rosters and More

Credit: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Dozens of the country's top college football prospects will gather for the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Florida.

After a week of practices and competitions at Disney's Wide World of Sports, the players will shift to Camping World Stadium for the featured event. And this year, the coaches are a couple of NFL Hall of Famers in Ed Reed and Deion Sanders.

Plus, seven players are scheduled to reveal their college commitment during the game, per 247Sports. We have all those details, along with the basic information for the Under Armour showcase.

2020 Under Armour All-America Game

When: Thursday, Jan. 2 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN2

Full roster: UA Football

Scheduled Commitments

5-star ATH Darnell Washington

Considering: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee

5-star RB Zachary Evans

Considering: Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M

4-star CB Dontae Manning

Considering: Arizona State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M

4-star RB Daniyel Ngata

Considering: Arizona State, Clemson, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Utah

4-star WR Elijhah Badger

Considering: Arizona State, Oregon, USC

4-star DE Jason Harris

Considering: Arizona, Colorado, UCLA

4-star QB Chandler Morris

Considering: Oklahoma, USC, Virginia Tech

Arizona State, Georgia Primed for Big Days

If you follow the 247Sports Crystal Ball, Arizona State and Georgia should enjoy the biggest celebrations Thursday night.

Herm Edwards and ASU are listed in the finalist group of three announcing prospects, which is great publicity on its own right. However, teammates from Folsom High School in California are both expected to choose the Sun Devils.

Every forecast on the Crystal Ball for Ngata points to ASU, and Badger's list includes more than 90 percent for the Pac-12 school.

If both players choose Arizona State, the program will have landed three of the top 15 players from California. Four-star receiver Johnny Wilson signed with the Sun Devils in December.

Arizona State also made the finalist group for Manning, but the 4-star safety is currently pegged to Oregon.

Georgia, meanwhile, can land a couple of 5-stars.

More than 90 percent of Washington's predictions are in favor of the Dawgs, while Evans' chart is nearly as high at 88 percent. They would join a couple of 5-star recruits, Mekhail Sherman and Broderick Jones, already in Georgia's class.

If both Washington and Evans pick Georgia, Kirby Smart and his staff will have assembled a class that challenges Alabama and Clemson for the No. 1 spot in the country.

