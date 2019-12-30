Look: Ex-Laker Lamar Odom's NBA Title Rings Up for Auction, Could Fetch $100K

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Two NBA championship rings that belonged to Lamar Odom will be placed up for auction, according to TMZ Sports.

Odom was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers when they won back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010. TMZ estimates the rings celebrating those triumphs could collectively net $100,000.

Heritage Auctions, which is listing the rings, said Odom pawned the pieces of jewelry and never returned to collect them.

The 40-year-old was arrested in August 2013 on suspicion of DUI. In October 2015, he was found unconscious at a Nevada brother and transported to a hospital.

Odom told the Los Angeles Times' Arash Markazi he had 12 strokes and six heart attacks and that "doctors had all but pronounced him dead to friends and family" in the aftermath of his medical episode.

"My doctors say I'm a walking miracle; they're amazed that I'm here," Odom said. "I always knew I had a strong will. I think my will is even stronger than I believed it was. It's a testament that God is good. When I woke up and I couldn't talk or walk I never thought I would be here. I never thought I would play basketball again or talk to you. Just to be here is a win for me."

Odom returned to the court in the BIG3 league this past summer but was deactivated after appearing in one game.