Georgia Tech Football Commit Bryce Gowdy Dies After Being Hit by Freight Train

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2019

Georgia Tech cheerleaders run onto EverBank Field before the start of the TaxSlayer Bowl NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

High school wide receiver and Georgia Tech signee Bryce Gowdy died Monday, the school confirmed

According to ESPN's Andrea Adelson, Gowdy was hit by a freight train Deerfield Beach, Florida. The Broward Sheriff's Office said its homicide detectives are investigating the case and that the medical examiner's office has yet to determine a cause of death.

Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins issued a statement regarding Gowdy's death:

Gowdy, a 4-star recruit, was the No. 54 receiver in the 2020 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and a star for Deerfield Beach High School.

Deerfield Beach head coach Jevon Glenn told the Miami Herald's Jason Dill the 17-year-old was preparing to travel to Georgia Tech later in the week. Gowdy tweeted Sunday that he "can't wait to get to the ATL soon!"

Glenn added that Gowdy's impact went beyond the field: "He was a great kid. The hardest working and most caring people. He really cared about others. He cared about others' success, team success more so than his. ... All-around great kid."

