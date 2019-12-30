Randy Orton Injury Update, WWE's Top 25 Matches of 2019 and Arn Anderson-Cody

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Orton Suffers Leg Injury at Live Event

WWE announced Monday that there are "unconfirmed reports" of Randy Orton suffering a leg injury at a live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Sunday.

While the exact nature and severity of his injury were not revealed, WWE added that The Viper is "undergoing medical evaluation."

Videos of Orton being helped to the backstage area made the rounds Sunday night on social media, which led to plenty of concern within the WWE Universe regarding his status.

Orton recently turned face and entered into a feud with AJ Styles and The OC. After Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson screwed him out of a shot at the United States Championship, Orton had a hand in Rey Mysterio beating Styles for the title and then successfully defending it against him.

Orton teamed with The Viking Raiders in a losing effort against The OC on last week's Raw, which was taped on Dec. 16. Orton also faced Styles in a singles match at that taping, which will air on Monday's Raw.

WWE also recently teased a feud between Orton and Drew McIntyre, which could be a sign that there are plans in place for them to face each other either on the road to WrestleMania or at WrestleMania itself.

Orton is a two-time Royal Rumble winner and if he is healthy enough to compete in the Rumble next month, he figures to be presented as one of the red brand's top contenders.

WWE Names Top 25 Matches of 2019

WWE released a list of the company's top 25 matches of 2019 on Monday, and the WWE Championship match between Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania took the top spot.

In addition to the match being great, it created one of the most special moments in recent history, as Kingston finally won the WWE title after a decade-long WWE career and celebrated with New Day members Big E and Xavier Woods, as well as his family.

After Kingston vs. Bryan, the rest of the top five consists of Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks at Hell in a Cell, Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: New York, Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles at Money in the Bank and Ronda Rousey vs. Banks at Royal Rumble.

Any match that occurred in WWE in 2019 on Raw, SmackDown, NXT or pay-per-view was eligible for the list, and every brand was well represented.

Even the legendary first women's main event in WrestleMania history pitting Lynch against Rousey and Charlotte Flair made the list at No. 9.

WWE arguably has more in-ring talent than ever before, so while it was undoubtedly difficult to whittle the list down to 25, it is a good starting point for those who want to relive the best of WWE in 2019 ahead of 2020.

Arn Anderson to Reportedly Serve as Cody's Manager

Cody Rhodes will reportedly have a wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer in his corner beginning in 2020.

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Arn Anderson will serve as Cody's on-screen personal advisor, and the announcement will be made Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

Barrasso's report comes after Cody tweeted last week that he was planning to change his "personal in-ring presentation" next year:

Installing Anderson as Cody's manager isn't from completely out of left field since Anderson helped Cody beat Shawn Spears at All Out in August when he hit Spears with a Spinebuster while Tully Blanchard was interfering on Spears' behalf.

Anderson hasn't had much of an on-screen role since then, but he has history with the Rhodes family, as he and the Four Horseman feuded with Cody's late father, Dusty Rhodes, in the 1980s as part of Jim Crockett Promotions.

Cody is currently in a rivalry with MJF, who is seconded by Wardlow. The Enforcer could perhaps help combat Wardlow, but Wardlow is much bigger, stronger and younger than the 61-year-old Anderson.

A more likely scenario could see Anderson eventually turning on Cody to help MJF or rejoining forces with his longtime tag team partner Blanchard in an attempt to bring Cody and Spears back together.

Cody certainly doesn't need a manager since he is a quality talker and main event draw in AEW as a babyface, but it would give AEW some options in terms of crafting unique storylines moving forward.

