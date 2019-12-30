Mavs' Luka Doncic Says Kobe Bryant Spoke to Him in Slovenian at Lakers Game

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic had a unique discussion with Kobe Bryant after the Los Angeles Lakers' 108-95 win over the Mavs on Sunday.

Doncic said Kobe—who is already fluent in English, Spanish and Italian—took him by surprise by speaking to him in his native Slovenian:

In the game itself, Kobe's former club won its second game in a row on the heels of a four-game losing streak. Anthony Davis led the way with 23 points and nine rebounds, while LeBron James added 13 points, 13 assists and six rebounds. Doncic, meanwhile, finished with just 19 points on 5-of-14 shooting to go along with seven assists, four rebounds and six turnovers.

Video Play Button McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

That represented one of Doncic's worst outings of the season, including his third-worst scoring output in 28 games. Overall, he is averaging 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists for the 21-11 Mavericks.

With Sunday's loss, the Mavs are now fifth in the Western Conference, and they trail the 26-7 Lakers by 4.5 games for the top spot in the West. However, Doncic won't have to wait long to redeem himself, as the Mavericks host the Lakers on Jan. 10.

He will have to be more patient for his next chance to speak with Kobe, though, since the Mavs don't have another road game against the Lakers on their regular-season slate.