Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Talk Patriots' Loss to Dolphins, Losing Home-Field

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The New England Patriots made history in a way they aren't used to by losing 27-24 to the visiting Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon:

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's and quarterback Tom Brady's moods matched the upset when meeting with reporters afterward.

"We needed our best football," Belichick said. "We didn't have it today. Hopefully it will be there next week."

Brady added: "It was a great chance for us to not play next week, so we didn't take advantage of it. We just didn't play good enough. We all wish we should have done a better job. Certainly I do. ... We got beat, and now we got to play next week. We got to play a lot better next week."

The Patriots fell to 12-4, while the Dolphins finished 5-11. More importantly to New England, the Kansas City Chiefs leapfrogged into the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye. The Patriots entered Week 17 as the projected second seed, and the Chiefs needed to beat the Los Angeles Chargers—which they did by a 31-21 score—and for the Pats to lose in order to reverse their positions.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.