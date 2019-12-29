Philip Rivers Reveals He Won't Retire, Would Consider Leaving Chargers

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIDecember 29, 2019

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 29: Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers ran off the field following the 31-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
David Eulitt/Getty Images

It's possible that Philip Rivers has played his final game for the Los Angeles Chargers, but he made it clear after the team's 31-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon that he does not foresee retirement in his immediate future.

Rivers told reporters that he "would consider" suiting up for another team in 2020 and that "retirement is not really an option."

The 38-year-old threw for 281 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions against the Chiefs. Overall in 2019, Rivers threw for 4,615 yards, 23 touchdowns and 20 picks. With the loss in Kansas City, Los Angeles finished the season at 5-11.

Rivers was choked up during what's expected to be his final postgame press conference as a Charger:

The then-San Diego Chargers drafted Eli Manning with the top overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft and then traded with the New York Giants for Rivers. Manning and Rivers have had similar careers with one glaring exception. Manning led New York to two Super Bowl titles, while Rivers has never made it beyond the AFC Championship Game. 

If this is it for Rivers under center for the Chargers, he will move on as the franchise's all-time passing yards leader, passing touchdowns leader and winningest quarterback.

Rivers was also incredibly durable, starting 224 consecutive games—the longest active streak in the NFL and second-longest all-time.

Rivers is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and the Chargers are in prime position to draft his heir apparent with a top-10 pick in the 2020 draft (h/t Tankathon).

