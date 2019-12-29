Browns' Freddie Kitchens Says He Plans on Showing Up to Work Monday After Loss

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIDecember 29, 2019

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Freddie Kitchens of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)
Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

And now, Freddie Kitchens will wait.

The Cleveland Browns' first-year head coach commented on his uncertain job status following the team's 33-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon:

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Kitchens' future was "undecided, though it appears the desired outcome for owner Jimmy Haslam is to keep him." Losing to the 2-14 Bengals, the worst team in the league, presumably won't help the Browns come to a definitive decision on Kitchens. 

The Browns lost their last three outings to finish 2019 at 6-10.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

