Browns' Freddie Kitchens Says He Plans on Showing Up to Work Monday After Loss

And now, Freddie Kitchens will wait.

The Cleveland Browns' first-year head coach commented on his uncertain job status following the team's 33-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon:

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Kitchens' future was "undecided, though it appears the desired outcome for owner Jimmy Haslam is to keep him." Losing to the 2-14 Bengals, the worst team in the league, presumably won't help the Browns come to a definitive decision on Kitchens.

The Browns lost their last three outings to finish 2019 at 6-10.

