Panthers' Christian McCaffrey Is 3rd Player in NFL History to Join 1K, 1K Club

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey joined Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig as the only players in NFL history to amass 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

McCaffrey accomplished the feat after this 17-yard reception off a Kyle Allen pass:

The third-year pro out of Stanford had seven catches for 72 receiving yards and nine carries for 26 rushing yards and a touchdown. His 98 total yards gave him 2,392 (1,387 rushing, 1,005 receiving) on the year, good enough for third all time. He added 19 touchdowns as well.

McCaffrey has been a bright spot in an otherwise lost season for the Panthers, who dropped eight straight to end the year punctuated by a 42-10 home loss to New Orleans.

The former Heisman Trophy finalist rushed for 100 or more yards six times and amassed 100 or more receiving yards on two occasions. His 116 receptions entering Sunday led the team.

McCaffrey surpassed 400 touches on the year Sunday, but he's largely been efficient this year, rushing for 4.8 yards per carry.

His performance is made more impressive considering the Panthers' short-handed offense after Cam Newton was forced to miss all but two games due to an injured foot.

Craig was the first back to accomplish the 1,000-yard feat with the 1985 San Francisco 49ers, amassing 1,050 rushing yards and 1,016 receiving yards.

Faulk was the second as a member of the 1999 St. Louis Rams, whose offense was known as the "Greatest Show on Turf." The Pro Football Hall of Famer amassed 2,429 yards from scrimmage, which is second all-time behind Chris Johnson's 2,509 in 2009.