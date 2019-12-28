Thunder's Dennis Schroder Fined $25K for Making Contact with Ref vs. Hornets

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIDecember 28, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 27: Dennis Schroder #17 of the Oklahoma City Thunder handles the ball during a game against the Charlotte Hornets on December 27, 2019 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
Kent Smith/Getty Images

Oklahoma City guard Dennis Schroder's wallet will feel the effect of his technical foul in Friday night's 104-102 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets.

The NBA announced Saturday it fined Schroder $25,000 for "intentionally making contact with a game official." 

Schroder committed the technical with 1:20 left in the third quarter after he appeared to be upset that a foul wasn't called on Hornets big man Cody Zeller. While pleading his case, Schroder swiped at referee CJ Washington.

The 2013 first-round pick otherwise had a successful outing against the Hornets. He posted 24 points, three assists and two rebounds in 35 minutes off the bench. It marked Schroder's fifth straight game in which he scored at least 20 points:

The 26-year-old was named the Western Conference Player of the Week on Dec. 23:

The Thunder have won five of their last six. Beating Charlotte put Oklahoma City at 16-15 and above .500 for the first time this season.

Related

    Z-Bo Officially Says Goodbye 😥

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Z-Bo Officially Says Goodbye 😥

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Player Grades from Thunder's Ugly Win

    Oklahoma City Thunder logo
    Oklahoma City Thunder

    Player Grades from Thunder's Ugly Win

    Thunderous Intentions
    via Thunderous Intentions

    Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder Hold Off Hornets 104-102 in OT

    Oklahoma City Thunder logo
    Oklahoma City Thunder

    Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder Hold Off Hornets 104-102 in OT

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Trae Young Suffers Ankle Sprain vs. Bucks

    Young's X-ray was negative; will not travel with team to Chicago

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trae Young Suffers Ankle Sprain vs. Bucks

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report