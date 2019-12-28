Thunder's Dennis Schroder Fined $25K for Making Contact with Ref vs. Hornets

Kent Smith/Getty Images

Oklahoma City guard Dennis Schroder's wallet will feel the effect of his technical foul in Friday night's 104-102 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets.

The NBA announced Saturday it fined Schroder $25,000 for "intentionally making contact with a game official."

Schroder committed the technical with 1:20 left in the third quarter after he appeared to be upset that a foul wasn't called on Hornets big man Cody Zeller. While pleading his case, Schroder swiped at referee CJ Washington.

The 2013 first-round pick otherwise had a successful outing against the Hornets. He posted 24 points, three assists and two rebounds in 35 minutes off the bench. It marked Schroder's fifth straight game in which he scored at least 20 points:

The 26-year-old was named the Western Conference Player of the Week on Dec. 23:

The Thunder have won five of their last six. Beating Charlotte put Oklahoma City at 16-15 and above .500 for the first time this season.