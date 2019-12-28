Lakers' LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma Spoke About Trainer's Social Media Comments

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 28, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 8: Kyle Kuzma #0, and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers talk to each other against the Miami Heat on November 8, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said Saturday that he spoke with teammate Kyle Kuzma about negative comments Kuzma's trainer made about James on social media.

On Friday, the Legendary Lakers Twitter account posted screen grabs from the Instagram story of Clint Parks, who is Kuzma's trainer. In the posts, Parks praised Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard while criticizing LeBron:

When asked about the situation Saturday, James said Kuzma approached him at practice to discuss it:

LeBron added that he "never met [Parks]" and couldn't "care less about the guy," while also opining, "Any time someone wants to get some notoriety, they can throw my name in and people are gonna pick it up."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.   

Related

    Z-Bo Officially Says Goodbye 😥

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Z-Bo Officially Says Goodbye 😥

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyle Kuzma, Frank Vogel Both Feel That Kuzma Is Looking Like Himself Again

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Kyle Kuzma, Frank Vogel Both Feel That Kuzma Is Looking Like Himself Again

    Silver Screen and Roll
    via Silver Screen and Roll

    Lakers Rumors: Rob Pelinka Interested in Upgrading Roster

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Lakers Rumors: Rob Pelinka Interested in Upgrading Roster

    Ron Gutterman
    via Lakers Nation

    Trae Young Suffers Ankle Sprain vs. Bucks

    Young's X-ray was negative; will not travel with team to Chicago

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trae Young Suffers Ankle Sprain vs. Bucks

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report