Lakers' LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma Spoke About Trainer's Social Media Comments

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said Saturday that he spoke with teammate Kyle Kuzma about negative comments Kuzma's trainer made about James on social media.

On Friday, the Legendary Lakers Twitter account posted screen grabs from the Instagram story of Clint Parks, who is Kuzma's trainer. In the posts, Parks praised Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard while criticizing LeBron:

When asked about the situation Saturday, James said Kuzma approached him at practice to discuss it:

LeBron added that he "never met [Parks]" and couldn't "care less about the guy," while also opining, "Any time someone wants to get some notoriety, they can throw my name in and people are gonna pick it up."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.



Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.