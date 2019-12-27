Nate Stanley Leads Iowa to Holiday Bowl Win over USC After Kedon Slovis' Injury

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The No. 16 Iowa Hawkeyes punctuated their seventh straight winning season with a 49-24 Holiday Bowl victory over the No. 22 USC Trojans at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego on Friday night.

The first half was a back-and-forth affair until Iowa went up 28-14 with 1:18 left in the second quarter when senior quarterback Nate Stanley hit receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette for a 12-yard touchdown. Iowa hit a field goal before heading to the locker room to cut the deficit to 11.

The Trojans appeared to shift momentum to begin the second half when running back Stephen Carr ran in a two-yard score to help make it 28-24. USC then recovered the ensuing onside kick, but freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis exited with what Fox Sports 1's Jenny Taft reported to be shoulder and elbow sprains (h/t The Athletic's Antonio Morales).

Iowa ran away with the game from there, forcing three fumbles and returning an interception for a touchdown.

Each squad entered Friday night on a three-game winning streak. The Hawkeyes owned the most impressive win, though, as they upset a then-undefeated Minnesota 23-19 on Nov. 16. Iowa improved to 10-3 Friday, marking the program's first campaign with double-digit wins since 2015, while USC dropped to 8-5.

Notable Performances

Iowa

QB Nate Stanley: 213 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT

RB Tyler Goodson: 18 carries, 48 yards, 1 TD

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette: 2 catches, 46 yards, 1 TD

WR Brandon Smith: 4 catches, 32 yards, 1 TD

USC

QB Kedon Slovis: 260 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT

QB Matt Fink: 74 yards

RB Vavae Malepeai: 8 carries, 37 yards; 4 catches, 11 yards, 1 TD

RB Stephen Carr: 5 carries, 24 yards, 1 TD

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown: 9 catches, 163 yards

WR Michael Pittman Jr.: 6 catches, 53 yards

