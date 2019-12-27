Lakers Rumors: LeBron James 'On Track' for Return from Groin Injury vs. Blazers

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have lost four games in a row, but they can at least take solace knowing LeBron James is "on track to play" Saturday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the news, noting James received treatment Thursday after re-aggravating a groin injury during Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. James traveled to Portland and has missed just one game all season.

James turns 35 years old this month and is in the middle of his 17th season, but he has shown few signs of slowing with 25.7 points, 10.6 assists, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. The assist numbers would be a career-high for the King, as he has accepted a facilitating role at times with Anthony Davis in the frontcourt.

Despite the recent losing streak, Los Angeles is 24-7 and sitting atop the Western Conference standings in large part because of James and Davis.

Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers is a potential playoff preview seeing how Portland is the No. 8 seed in the current standings. Having a healthy James and Davis gives the Lakers their own one-two punch of All-Star-caliber players who can counter the Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum pairing.

Still, this season is championship-or-bust for the Purple and Gold. Having James on the court for this one game will be ideal in the immediate future, but his long-term health is far more important after he played just 55 games last season for a team that missed the playoffs.

He is apparently healthy enough to play as Los Angeles looks to snap its losing streak.