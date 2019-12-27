College Football Playoff 2019: Full TV Schedule and Odds for Semifinals

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Four college football teams enter Saturday with the same goal—win and have the opportunity to play for the national championship.

LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma will be participating in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Saturday. The Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl are the two biggest games of the college football season so far, and they're sure to provide excitement.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the CFP semifinal matchups.

Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU (13-0) vs. No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1)

Date: Saturday, Dec. 28

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Spread (via Caesars): LSU -13.5

LSU may be a large favorite in this matchup, but don't think the Tigers are looking past this game and ahead to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

"They've been in the playoff [four] of the last five years. They're a great program, an elite program," LSU quarterback Joe Burrow said of Oklahoma at his Thursday press conference. "They're not sneaking up on anybody. They're just as good as anybody in the country."

The Sooners certainly have past Playoff experience on their side, which head coach Lincoln Riley believes could be one thing working in his team's favor for this matchup.

"These college football games have a little bit different vibe around them, a lot more hype. A lot of buildup," Riley said at his Thursday press conference. "It doesn't make the difference by itself, but it's certainly an advantage for us, and we've got to handle it like it is."

But this is still going to be the most difficult game Oklahoma will have played this season.

LSU has rolled through a schedule that has featured some of the other top teams in the country, including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida and Texas. Despite having one of the most challenging schedules, the Tigers are 13-0 and won the SEC championship.

One thing should be for sure about this Peach Bowl—there's going to be a lot of offense. LSU leads the country with 554.4 total yards per game, while Oklahoma ranks second with 554.2. Plus, this matchup features the Heisman Trophy winner, Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow, facing off against the runner-up for the award, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

While Oklahoma has been to the CFP three times, it has lost its semifinal contest each of those times. If the Sooners are going to play for the national title for the first time in the Playoff era, they're going to have to pull off a big upset to do it.

Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State (13-0) vs. No. 3 Clemson (13-0)

Date: Saturday, Dec. 28

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Spread (via Caesars): Clemson -2

This season's Fiesta Bowl features two programs that have had plenty of recent success, including this year, and it should be an exciting matchup between two of the top teams in the country.

"It's going to be a heck of a ball game," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said at his Thursday press conference, per Anna Hickey of 247Sports.com. "Two great teams that I think really are kind of mirror images of each other in a lot of ways, and probably come down to a few plays."

Swinney is right in saying that the Tigers and Buckeyes have a lot in common.

Both teams are 13-0 and won their respective conference championships. There are a pair of excellent quarterbacks playing in the game, Ohio State's Justin Fields and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, and a lot of experienced, talented players on both sides of the ball.

Clemson is in the CFP for the fifth straight season and will be looking to win its third national title in four years. The Tigers have also won their semifinal matchup in three of the previous four seasons.

Ohio State is making its third playoff appearance. It won the national title in the 2014 season, the first of the CFP era, and then lost to Clemson in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl. So, the Buckeyes will be seeking revenge and looking to advance to the national championship game for the first time in five years.

This is a game that could go either way and likely won't be decided until late, so it should be a fun one to watch.