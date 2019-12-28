Fiesta Bowl 2019: Clemson vs. Ohio State TV Schedule and Live Stream

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Something has to give in the Fiesta Bowl. Two undefeated teams are squaring off in the iconic contest, with a trip to the College Football Playoff national championship on the line. No. 2 Ohio State (13-0) will take on No. 3 Clemson (13-0) on Saturday at the University of Phoenix Stadium, a matchup of two powerhouse programs that seems destined to be a thriller.

Clemson has been a mainstay of the College Football Playoff. The Tigers have reached the playoff five years in a row now, winning two national titles in that time. The Buckeyes have been on the outside looking in more often than not, but they are the only program not named Clemson or Alabama to win a national title since the system began in the 2014-15 season.

So yes, there is little novelty in this matchup for football fans. They're used to seeing these two teams battling as one year turns into the next. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State QB Justin Fields are two of the best signal-callers in the nation, and both are blessed with highly talented supporting casts. There's a good chance this game turns into a high-scoring shootout that comes down to the final few possessions.

Here's how to watch.

Fiesta Bowl Information

When: Saturday, December 28, at 8 p.m. ET

Where: University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Odds (via Caesars): Clemson (-2.5); Over/Under: 62.5

Players to Watch

Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Fields put up the kind of stats you might feel guilty about posting when playing a video game. The sophomore threw for 2,953 yards and 40 touchdowns and one measly interception (it's time to increase the difficulty level if you're doing that at home). He's the reason why Ohio State led the nation in scoring with 48.7 points per game.

While his talent is unquestionable, his health is another thing altogether. The Heisman Trophy finalist has been dealing with a sprained left knee, wearing a brace in practices. There's nothing to suggest he won't be able to play, but everyone will be wondering if a lingering injury slows him down at all against one of the top defenses in the nation. Then again, Fields is capable of making plays like this with a bad knee:



Clemson state has a vicious attacking defense that will likely go right at Fields, forcing him to test out his knee. If he can withstand the Tigers' ferocious front and complete passes over the top, there's a good chance the Buckeyes pull out a win in this one.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

It's an obvious point because the position is a critical one, but Lawrence is another player to watch in this game. The 20-year-old has an experience edge over Fields, having guided the Tigers to last season's national championship. He's also excellent at slinging the football, throwing for 3,172 yards and 34 touchdowns with just eight interceptions this season. Oh, and he can run the ball pretty well too, posting 407 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. Ohio State may have had the best offense this year, but Clemson wasn't far behind with 46.5 points per game.

Lawrence has already gained widespread fame thanks to his big arm, long hair and uncanny poise in nerve-shattering football games. He's a young man who seems almost impossible to rattle, and a steady hand will be necessary for Clemson to win its third national championship in the last four seasons.

Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

The quarterbacks are good, but if you are looking for someone to turn the game on its head with a single play, it's Ohio State pass-rusher Chase Young. A true menace on the edge of the line, Young has posted 16.5 sacks and six forced fumbles this season. He still has one or two more games to play in college, but people are already dreaming about him creating chaos at the next level, per CBS Sports' Will Brinson:

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Clemson's offensive line is arguably the best group in the country, but that doesn't seem to worry the Buckeyes' best defensive lineman, per the team's official Twitter account:

Young is a disruptive force, and a timely sack to kill a Clemson drive could end up being the difference-maker Saturday.

Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

If the Buckeyes throw everything at Lawrence and try to shut down the passing game, running back Travis Etienne will be out on the gridiron trying to punish them for it. Etienne rushed for 1,500 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. The truly freakish part is he amassed those yards while carrying the ball just 182 times, averaging out to an incredible 8.2 yards per carry, best in the FBS.

According to Pro Football Focus College, a key part of the junior's magic is the ability to make defenders miss:

Working behind a brilliant offensive line, Etienne is liable to take any carry to the end zone. If Young and the rest of the Buckeyes front get overzealous trying to pin down Lawrence, look for Etienne to make them reconsider the blitz by ripping off huge chunks of yardage.