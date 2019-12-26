Luka Doncic Posts 24 Points in Return from Ankle Injury as Mavericks Beats Spurs

Glenn James/Getty Images

Luka Doncic's return after missing nearly five full games with a sprained right ankle ended with the point guard contributing 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the Dallas Mavericks' 102-98 win over the visiting San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center.

Doncic shot 9-of-23 (1-of-6 from three-point range) in 33 minutes en route to leading the 20-10 Mavs to victory. All five Dallas starters scored in double-digits, with Kristaps Porzingis adding 13 points and eight boards.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 21 points.

Doncic, who suffered the sprained ankle on Dec. 14 two minutes into his game against the Miami Heat, didn't look rusty after a 12-day absence.

Any fears that the ankle would be an issue should have been assuaged when he drove into the lane for an early bucket:

He showed great chemistry with his teammates, as usual, finding Dwight Powell for an alley-oop despite LaMarcus Aldridge's deflection efforts:

Doncic was also on the receiving end of one of the better passes in the Association this year, with Seth Curry delivering this no-look dish for an easy two:

The Mavs won't have much time to rest before the end of the calendar year, as they'll go on a three-game road trip to visit the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder.