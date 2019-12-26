Nets' Kenny Atkinson Talks Kyrie Irving's Shoulder Injury; Surgery Not Discussed

Matteo Marchi/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has missed 18 straight games and counting with a right shoulder injury.

When asked if surgery is now a possibility for the six-time All-Star, Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson told ESPN's Malika Andrews and others: "I don't think we're there. We're still in the rehab process."

Atkinson told reporters last Saturday that Irving had not yet been cleared for contact. Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Heavy.com reported Monday that Irving's injury is being called thoracic bursitis within the Nets organization and that he could be out two to three more weeks.

Atkinson denied that report, per Greg Logan of Newsday.

Irving has averaged a career-high 28.5 points and 7.2 assists per game for the Nets, who he joined this offseason after signing a four-year, $136.5 million deal.

The 16-14 Nets have stayed afloat despite the superstar's absence and sit seventh in the Eastern Conference. They are five games ahead of the Charlotte Hornets, who are currently the first team outside the East's playoff picture.

Spencer Dinwiddie, who has moved from a sixth-man role to the team's starting lineup in Irving's absence, has been the catalyst for the Nets' success. He has posted 26.1 points and 7.2 assists per game since entering the starting lineup.

The future is bright for a Nets team already above .500 despite losing Irving, Kevin Durant (Achilles) and Caris LeVert (right thumb) to injuries.

Durant is out until 2020-21, but LeVert provided some encouraging news to Andrews on Thursday, noting that he's been through contact drills with teammates. A timetable has not yet been decided for his return.

The Nets host the New York Knicks on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.