Report: Mavericks' Luka Doncic to Return from Ankle Injury After Missing 4 Games

David Dow/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to have Luka Doncic available for Thursday's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Dallas listed Doncic as questionable ahead of the game. The reigning Rookie of the Year has missed the team's last four games as the result of a sprained right ankle.

McMahon reported Dec. 15 that Doncic might be able to get back from his ankle injury "within a couple of weeks." The obvious concern was that he'd fall toward the more conservative end of that timeline and miss a longer stretch.

Dallas has navigated a difficult run pretty well without its best player. The Mavs earned wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers while losing to the Toronto Raptors.

Doncic is building an early case for Most Valuable Player, averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 reebounds and 8.9 assists through 25 games.

His return will obviously provide a boost for Dallas, which is fifth in the Western Conference at 19-10 and only four games out of the top seed.

Given how everything has played out, the Mavericks not only dodged a bullet with Doncic's injury but also didn't lose much ground in the postseason race.