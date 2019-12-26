Report: Mavericks' Luka Doncic to Return from Ankle Injury After Missing 4 Games

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 26, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 20: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks warms up prior to a game against the Philadelphia 76ers on December 20, 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Dow/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to have Luka Doncic available for Thursday's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon

Dallas listed Doncic as questionable ahead of the game. The reigning Rookie of the Year has missed the team's last four games as the result of a sprained right ankle.

McMahon reported Dec. 15 that Doncic might be able to get back from his ankle injury "within a couple of weeks." The obvious concern was that he'd fall toward the more conservative end of that timeline and miss a longer stretch.

Dallas has navigated a difficult run pretty well without its best player. The Mavs earned wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers while losing to the Toronto Raptors.

Doncic is building an early case for Most Valuable Player, averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 reebounds and 8.9 assists through 25 games.

His return will obviously provide a boost for Dallas, which is fifth in the Western Conference at 19-10 and only four games out of the top seed.

Given how everything has played out, the Mavericks not only dodged a bullet with Doncic's injury but also didn't lose much ground in the postseason race.

Related

    Zion Says Pelicans Are Reteaching Him to Walk, Run

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Zion Says Pelicans Are Reteaching Him to Walk, Run

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Doncic Officially Joins Jordan Brand

    Dallas Mavericks logo
    Dallas Mavericks

    Doncic Officially Joins Jordan Brand

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Inside the Bond of Nets' Big 3 ✊

    🔘 'In-depth' convos between Kyrie and DJ 🔘 KD helped Jordan through Mavs fiasco 🔘 'We've been through a ton of s--t'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Inside the Bond of Nets' Big 3 ✊

    Leo Sepkowitz
    via Bleacher Report

    LA's New Rivalry Living Up to Hype 🍿

    Clippers and Lakers gave us a potential preview of the Western Conference Finals

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LA's New Rivalry Living Up to Hype 🍿

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report