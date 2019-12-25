Cowboys News: Dak Prescott 'Limited at Best' with Shoulder Injury on Wednesday

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are remaining cautious with quarterback Dak Prescott.

The 7-8 Cowboys practiced on Christmas Day, but Prescott was limited by a lingering shoulder injury.

"Last week, we really took it day by day, and this week we'll do the same thing," head coach Jason Garrett told reporters prior to practice. "Obviously, he was able to play in the ballgame. Hopefully, we can get him on the same path where he's able to go on Sunday."

Garrett continued: "We don't anticipate him being able to practice very much today. He'll be out there—he was out there for the walkthrough and was able to go through the walkthrough today. But we don't anticipate him practicing fully today. He'll be limited at best."

Prescott played through the strain in his throwing shoulder last Sunday in the Cowboys' 17-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The 26-year-old completed 25 of 44 passes for 265 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.

While disappointed with his performance as well as the Cowboys failing to clinch the NFC East by beating the Eagles, Prescott did not blame his shoulder injury.

"I missed some throws," he told reporters after the game. "I can't say I had pain or felt it in my shoulder. It could be maybe a lack of reps this week, who knows?"

The 2016 fourth-round pick has also been nursing a sprained left wrist and injured index finger on his throwing hand that were both suffered in Week 14 against the Chicago Bears.

Prescott played through them in Week 15 as the Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Rams 44-21, and Fox broadcaster Troy Aikman revealed during the game's broadcast that Prescott had told him pregame the index finger injury was a hairline fracture.

Because the Cowboys lost in Philly, Dallas now needs to beat Washington and for the Eagles to be upset by the 4-11 New York Giants in Week 17 to make the postseason.

Prescott has thrown for a career-high 4,599 yards and 26 touchdowns overall this season, opposite 11 interceptions, on a 64.8 completion percentage.

The Cowboys and Washington will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium.