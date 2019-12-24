Broncos' Chris Harris Jr. Says He's Focused on Raiders Game Ahead of Free Agency

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 24, 2019

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 22: Chris Harris #25 of the Denver Broncos smiles as he warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High on December 22, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Sunday's game could be Chris Harris Jr.'s final appearance in a Denver Broncos uniform as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season, but the cornerback is keeping his focus on the Oakland Raiders, not his looming free agency. 

"Man, I'm just so thankful to the Broncos. I had a great nine years here, whatever happens happens," Harris told reporters Tuesday (around the 0:54 mark). "I'm just focusing on finishing the year strong and do whatever I can to into the game with a clear mind and play the best I can."

