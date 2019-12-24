Broncos' Chris Harris Jr. Says He's Focused on Raiders Game Ahead of Free Agency

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Sunday's game could be Chris Harris Jr.'s final appearance in a Denver Broncos uniform as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season, but the cornerback is keeping his focus on the Oakland Raiders, not his looming free agency.

"Man, I'm just so thankful to the Broncos. I had a great nine years here, whatever happens happens," Harris told reporters Tuesday (around the 0:54 mark). "I'm just focusing on finishing the year strong and do whatever I can to into the game with a clear mind and play the best I can."

