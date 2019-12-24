Paul George Pranked Mom by Saying He Was Traded to Raptors Instead of Clippers

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers shocked the NBA by trading for Paul George this offseason, but the All-Star decided to trick his mom before breaking the news.

As George explained in an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols, he first told his mom that the Oklahoma City Thunder had traded him to the Toronto Raptors (3:00 mark of video):

"Oh boy, it's cold there," George's mom apparently replied before being treated with the news that he was coming home to Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old blamed his agent, Aaron Mintz, for being the "prankster" who came up with the idea.

It was still a cruel trick for George to play on his mother, but at least everyone can be happy with the end result.