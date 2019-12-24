Report: Suspended LSU WR Dee Anderson Enters Transfer Portal Ahead of CFP Semis

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Suspended LSU wide receiver Dee Anderson has reportedly entered the transfer portal after missing the entire 2019 season.

Matt Zenitz of AL.com reported the news Tuesday. Anderson will be eligible to transfer as a graduate, meaning he will not have to sit out the 2020 season. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron suspended Anderson over conditioning issues in September.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

