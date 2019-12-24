Report: Suspended LSU WR Dee Anderson Enters Transfer Portal Ahead of CFP Semis

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 24, 2019

COLLEGE STATION, TX - NOVEMBER 24: Dee Anderson #11 of the LSU Tigers catches a pass in overtime as he beats Myles Jones #10 of the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on November 24, 2018 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Bob Levey/Getty Images

Suspended LSU wide receiver Dee Anderson has reportedly entered the transfer portal after missing the entire 2019 season.

Matt Zenitz of AL.com reported the news Tuesday. Anderson will be eligible to transfer as a graduate, meaning he will not have to sit out the 2020 season. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron suspended Anderson over conditioning issues in September.

                                                    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Suspended LSU wide receiver Dee Anderson enters transfer portal

    LSU Football logo
    LSU Football

    Report: Suspended LSU wide receiver Dee Anderson enters transfer portal

    Wilson Alexander
    via The Advocate

    Report: LSU Receiver Dee Anderson Enters Transfer Portal

    LSU Football logo
    LSU Football

    Report: LSU Receiver Dee Anderson Enters Transfer Portal

    Maven
    via Maven

    LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire absent in open portion of Peach Bowl practice

    LSU Football logo
    LSU Football

    LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire absent in open portion of Peach Bowl practice

    Crissy Froyd
    via LSU Wire

    5-star WR Rakim Jarrett calls out LSU for dropping recruit

    LSU Football logo
    LSU Football

    5-star WR Rakim Jarrett calls out LSU for dropping recruit

    Crissy Froyd
    via LSU Wire