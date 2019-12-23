NBA Rumors: Jazz to Cut Jeff Green, Sign G-League G Rayjon Tucker to Contract

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz are waiving veteran forward Jeff Green, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Tony Jones.

This is the second personnel move Utah made Monday. The Jazz acquired Jordan Clarkson from the Cleveland Cavaliers, sending Dante Exum and two second-round picks to Cleveland, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reported the team has already lined up a replacement for Green, Wisconsin Herd guard Rayjon Tucker:

Tucker averaged 23.8 points and shot 38.6 percent from beyond the arc in 16 NBA G League games.

Mike Conley continues to nurse a hamstring injury, and the Jazz ranked 21st in offensive rating (106.8) entering Monday's games, per NBA.com.

The Athletic's John Hollinger wrote Monday that Tucker's stock was rising in NBA circles:

"If you're looking for an unsigned player to make a roster soon, start with Wisconsin's Rayjon Tucker. The rookie from Arkansas Little-Rock was already getting buzz as a potential call-up, and then centered his status by hanging 34 on Salt Lake City on Friday. Tucker sat out Wisconsin's final game on Sunday, with the suspicion in league circles being that he is close to an NBA deal."

Some Jazz officials probably had a front-row seat for the game Hollinger referenced as Tucker finished with 34 points and seven rebounds in a 123-115 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Between the additions of Tucker and Clarkson, Utah is clearly looking to add some scoring punch to its backcourt.

Green, meanwhile, has appeared in 29 games, averaging 7.8 points and 2.8 rebounds. He's shooting a career-low 38.5 percent from the field and hitting 33.3 percent of his three-pointers.

The 33-year-old is now potentially looking at his eighth different team in six seasons.

Over the years, Green was one of the prime examples of a player who seemingly had all of the skills necessary to be an All-Star but simply couldn't put it all together. He's still a versatile wing who can space the floor and be a positive presence on the boards.

It's probably only a matter of time before a playoff contender adds him to fill out its bench.