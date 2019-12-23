NBA Rumors: Execs Think Dion Waiters' Career 'Likely Over' After Heat Suspension

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Dion Waiters' time in the NBA may be over.

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, there is "no resolution in sight when it comes to the future of Waiters with the Miami Heat," especially considering that the guard has been fined three times this season (costing him $1.4 million), has yet to play in the 2019-20 campaign and is owed $12.7 million in the 2020-21 season.

"The Waiters contract is as close to untradable that I have ever seen in the NBA," a league executive told Marks.

Additionally, the executives Marks spoke to believe "Waiters is untouchable when it comes to a trade," and all agreed that his career is "likely over."

