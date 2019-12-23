NBA Rumors: Execs Think Dion Waiters' Career 'Likely Over' After Heat Suspension

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2019

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Dion Waiters #11 of the Miami Heat looks on against the Houston Rockets during the first half at American Airlines Arena on October 18, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Dion Waiters' time in the NBA may be over.

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, there is "no resolution in sight when it comes to the future of Waiters with the Miami Heat," especially considering that the guard has been fined three times this season (costing him $1.4 million), has yet to play in the 2019-20 campaign and is owed $12.7 million in the 2020-21 season.

"The Waiters contract is as close to untradable that I have ever seen in the NBA," a league executive told Marks.

Additionally, the executives Marks spoke to believe "Waiters is untouchable when it comes to a trade," and all agreed that his career is "likely over."

                                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

