Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram, Earl Thomas Among Ravens Stars Resting for Week 17

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed Monday several key starters, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, will be out Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Robert Griffin III is expected to get the start at quarterback, but Harbaugh also said rookie Trace McSorley could "possibly" see his first regular-season action.

It would be Griffin's first start since 2016 as a member of the Cleveland Browns, although he has appeared in six games off the bench this year.

The Ravens clinched home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with Sunday's 31-15 win over the Cleveland Browns.

The win was a bit costly from an injury perspective, with starting running back Mark Ingram suffering a "mild to moderate calf strain," as Harbaugh explained. It's severe enough of an injury to keep the veteran out Week 17 regardless of circumstances.

On the plus side, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported there is a "good chance" he will be back on the field when the Ravens play their first playoff game in three weeks.

Baltimore will do their best to ensure other key players don't suffer injuries in a meaningless game Sunday.

Jackson is the heavy favorite to win the league's MVP award after totaling 3,127 passing yards, 1,206 rushing yards and 43 total touchdowns for the 13-2 squad. Keeping him healthy will be vital as the Ravens try to contend for the Super Bowl.

Ingram, Marshal Yanda and Earl Thomas are also Pro Bowlers this season, while Brandon Williams has played well anchoring the defensive line.

These moves will be helpful to Pittsburgh, which needs a win to keep its playoff hopes alive, but Baltimore does have eight more Pro Bowlers that should be in action Sunday.