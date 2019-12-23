Steelers Rumors: Devlin Hodges to Start for Injured Mason Rudolph vs. Ravens

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 22: Devlin Hodges #6 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium on December 22, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The quarterback carousel in Pittsburgh is turning toward Devlin Hodges yet again.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Mason Rudolph is expected to miss the Week 17 contest against the Baltimore Ravens with the left shoulder injury he suffered on Sunday, opening the door for Hodges to make the start. Paxton Lynch would serve as his backup.

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

