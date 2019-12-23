Jose Mourinho Confirms Tottenham Will Appeal Heung-Min Son's Chelsea Red Card

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho confirmed on Monday that Spurs will appeal the red card shown to Heung-Min Son during Sunday's 2-0 Premier League defeat to Chelsea.

Mourinho told the PA news agency (h/t Tony Morgan at the Evening Standard) that the club hope to get the decision overturned as they feel the South Korea international was punished enough during the game.

"I hope Son is not punished five times. One time was the foul that Rudiger did on him. The second is to be sent off. The third would be not to play against Brighton. The fourth not to play against Norwich and the fifth not to play against Southampton. So I think to be punished twice is enough."

Son was given his marching orders for a clash with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger on 62 minutes that saw him plant his studs into the Germany international's chest.

Referee Anthony Taylor did not initially brandish a red card but sent Son off after a VAR check:

Mourinho mocked Rudiger after the match for his response to the foul:

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was in no doubt the match officials had made the right decision to send off Son:

ESPN FC's Dale Johnson explained why the officials had no choice but to produce the red card:

The sending off is Son's third of 2019 and sees him equal an unwanted landmark:

Son was also dismissed in May at Bournemouth and against Everton for a foul on midfielder Andre Gomes that left the midfielder with a fracture dislocation of the right ankle.

Tottenham successfully appealed Son's Everton red card and are aiming for a similar result again. If their appeal fails then Son will serve a three-match ban for violent conduct.

The suspension would mean Spurs must cope without Son over the busy festive period when they face Premier League matches against Brighton & Hove Albion, Norwich City and Southampton.