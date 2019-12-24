NFL Playoff Picture 2020: Latest Super Bowl Bracket and AFC, NFC Scenarios

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Going into Week 17, 10 teams have secured playoff berths, while five clubs will compete for the remaining two spots with several possible scenarios in play.

In Week 16, the Baltimore Ravens locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 31-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns. They'll rest multiple starters to prepare for their playoff run, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Aside from the Buffalo Bills, who are locked into the No. 5 spot in the AFC, everything else remains fluid. Seeds and matchups can change this week.

As teams prepare for season finales, we'll break down the current playoff bracket and notable scenarios to monitor going into the last week of the regular season.

AFC Bracket

No. 1 Seed: Baltimore Ravens (13-2, bye week)

No 2 Seed: New England Patriots (12-3, bye week)

No. 3 Seed Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) vs. No. 6 Seed Tennessee Titans (8-7)

No. 4 Seed Houston Texans (10-5) vs. No. 5 Seed Buffalo Bills (10-5)

In the Hunt: Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7), Oakland Raiders (7-8)

AFC Scenarios

Kansas City Chiefs Can Finish Anywhere Between Nos. 2, 3 and 4

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs won't rest their starters against the Los Angeles Chargers. The AFC West champions still have an opportunity to claim the No. 2 seed in the conference if the New England Patriots lose to the Miami Dolphins.

Before you dismiss the Dolphins, they had an improbable outcome against the Patriots last year.

Miami has also hit its stride on offense in December, averaging 29 points per game over the last four outings. Don't expect head coach Brian Flores' group to lay down for the AFC East champions this week.

The Chiefs can also fall to the No. 4 seed with a loss and a Houston Texans win because of a head-to-head tiebreaker. The latter won 31-24 in Week 6.

If the Patriots win or tie, the Chiefs would stick to their current spot at No. 3 with a win or tie or a loss and a Texans loss or tie. They'd host the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers or Oakland Raiders in the AFC Wild Card Round.

Tennessee Titans in Another Week 17 Play-In Game Scenario

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Last year, at home, the Titans lost to the Indianapolis Colts in an unofficial postseason play-in game for a wild-card spot. Quarterback Marcus Mariota missed that contest with a stinger.

This week, on the road, Tennessee controls its own destiny again. If the Titans win, they'll clinch the final playoff berth in the AFC and face the No. 3 seed during Wild Card Weekend.

If the Titans lose, they can still claim the No. 6 seed with Steelers and Colts losses.

Tennessee opted to rest running back Derrick Henry in its last outing with a season-defining matchup next on the schedule:

The Titans hope to finish 7-3 with quarterback Ryan Tannehill under center. With a victory, Tennessee would post its fourth consecutive 9-7 record.

Oakland Raiders Are Still Alive

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Believe it or not, with a minus-105 point differential, Oakland can still clinch a playoff spot, but the Silver and Black need a lot of help.

While the Steelers need to beat the Ravens and hope for a Titans loss to secure a berth, the Raiders have to see five games work in their favor:

-A win over the Denver Broncos

-Ravens win over the Steelers

-Texans win over the Titans

-Colts win over the Jaguars

-Wins for the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Chiefs or Patriots

The first four elements are clear-cut, but the Raiders need the Bears, Lions, Chiefs or Patriots to win for strength-of-schedule and tiebreaker purposes.

According to the Football Power Index (FPI) via ESPN's Kevin Seifert, the Raiders have a 13.5 percent chance at a playoff berth.

NFC Bracket

No. 1 Seed: San Francisco 49ers (12-3, bye week)

No 2 Seed: Green Bay Packers (12-3, bye week)

No. 3 Seed: New Orleans Saints (12-3) vs. No. 6 Seed Minnesota Vikings (10-5)

No. 4 Seed Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) vs. No. 5 Seed Seattle Seahawks (11-4)

In the Hunt: Dallas Cowboys (7-8)

NFC Scenarios

San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks Battle for NFC West Crown

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The NFL flexed the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks contest into the Sunday Night Football slot. This NFC West showdown will determine the division winner.

Both clubs also have a shot at the No. 1 seed in the conference, though the Seahawks have a more complicated pathway. Seifert delves into the scenario that would push Seattle to the top spot.

"...to be the No. 1 seed, the Seahawks have one scenario remaining: a win plus losses by the Saints and Packers in Week 17," Seifert wrote.

The Seahawks won't have running backs Chris Carson (hip) or C.J. Prosise (broken arm) because of injuries. Left tackle Duane Brown will undergo knee surgery, which will keep him out of the season finale.

Seattle's injuries deal a major blow to its third-ranked rushing offense, but the club signed running back Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin Monday, per Schefter. The former provides an iconic bruising style to the ground attack. Rookie sixth-rounder Travis Homer could also see a lot of action going forward.

Strangely, three of four Seahawks' losses have come at home—where they'll host the 49ers for a crucial matchup.

Philadelphia Eagles Clinch NFC East with Win

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles only completed half the job in their quest to claim the NFC East title.

Following Sunday's 17-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles took over the division lead, but they have to either beat the New York Giants in the season finale or see the Cowboys lose to the Washington Redskins to clinch the NFC East title.

If Philadelphia doesn't win and Dallas sweeps its season series with Washington, the Cowboys would reclaim the No. 4 seed.

Over the last three weeks, quarterback Carson Wentz has played well without a full deck at wide receiver. In Week 14, Alshon Jeffery played 20 offensive snaps before going down with a Lisfranc injury. Since then, the Eagles signal-caller has thrown for 910 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

In the first outing between the Eagles and Giants at MetLife Stadium, Philadelphia took a 23-17 victory in overtime.