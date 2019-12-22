MLB Rumors: Ex-Yankees C Francisco Cervelli Drawing Interest from Jeter, Marlins

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Miami Marlins are reportedly looking to add a veteran catcher to their lineup heading into the 2020 season.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the National League East team is "working to try to sign" Francisco Cervelli, who used to play with part-owner Derek Jeter on the New York Yankees.

Heyman suggested Cervelli "should be a terrific influence for the young team assuming they get it done."

While Miami traded J.T. Realmuto to the Philadelphia Phillies prior to the 2019 campaign, Jorge Alfaro was solid behind the plate last season with a .262 batting average, 18 home runs and 57 RBI. The 26-year-old is likely the best long-term option on the team, but Cervelli is familiar with Jeter and would provide a playoff-tested presence to the clubhouse.

He would be a step down from Alfaro offensively, though, considering he slashed .213/.302/.348 with three home runs and 12 RBI over 48 games for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves in 2019.

Cervelli has played more than 104 games just once in his 12-season career and would surely be a rotational player at best for the Marlins.

Considering Miami hasn't made the playoffs since the 2003 season, they could use more talented role players as they look to compete in the NL East.