Jerry Jones on Cowboys' 'Disappointing' Loss: Expected to Leave NFC East Champs

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reflected on the team's 17-9 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The Cowboys would have clinched the NFC East title with a win. Instead, the Eagles are now sitting first place in the division heading into the final week of the regular season.

Jones rued what was a missed opportunity for Dallas, telling reporters he thought the team would have left Philadelphia as the East champion:

Dak Prescott was battling a shoulder injury that clearly limited him against the Eagles. He finished 25-of-44 for 265 yards.

Philadelphia had an injury crisis of its own, though, a situation made worse when Nelson Agholor was reportedly ruled out Saturday. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward Jr. were the team's starting wide receivers. Carson Wentz still threw for 319 yards and a touchdown, while Miles Sanders ran for 79 yards.

Jones' comments sum up the general attitude in Dallas, with Prescott expressing a similar level of frustration.

"We're too talented," he told reporters. "And we just didn't execute the way that we're capable of. And they did."

Dallas still was in a position to tie the game. Prescott's throw for Michael Gallup in the end zone was broken up by Sidney Jones.

In general, Prescott's assessment could extend to the Cowboys' entire season. Dallas had four players on the NFC's Pro Bowl roster, a group that didn't include Prescott or Amari Cooper, both of whom are having career years.

There's no reason a team as good as the Cowboys should be 7-8 in what is the NFL's worst division.

The silver lining for fans is that Jones may now have no choice now but to let Jason Garrett leave when his contract expires in the offseason. Assuming Dallas misses the postseason, it's hard to see how Garrett is back in 2020.