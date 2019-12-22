Jon Gruden After Raiders Win vs. Chargers: 'Glad the Refs Didn't Screw Up'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Following Sunday's 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Jon Gruden still wanted to talk about the officiating in the Oakland Raiders' previous game.

"I'm just glad the refs didn't screw up the clock at the end of the game," he quipped, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

Tafur suggested the head coach "is not going to let that call last week go. Ever."

Gruden confirmed as much when he said "That and the tuck rule" in reference to the Tom Brady fumble that wasn't in an AFC playoff game between the New England Patriots and Raiders in January 2002.

Sunday was a better time for Gruden than that game or last Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, after which officiating controversy clouded the ending. The Associated Press (h/t ESPN) explained Oakland was attempting to run out the clock when quarterback Derek Carr was ruled out of bounds with two minutes and five seconds remaining, saving the Jaguars from calling a timeout.

From there, the Raiders received a delay of game call, dropped a pass and missed a field goal before Jacksonville completed the comeback.

"Very, very shocked," Carr said about the call. "One of the more shocking ones of my life to be honest. I understand the rule a little differently I guess."

Fortunately for Oakland, it is still alive in the playoff race after improving to 7-8 with Sunday's win:

Perhaps an unlikely postseason appearance would help Gruden get over the end of the Jaguars game.