Browns' Odell Beckham Explains Heated Sideline Exchange with Freddie Kitchens

Jason Miller/Getty Images

It's another week and another headline about the Cleveland Browns that has nothing to do with actually winning football games.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had a heated exchange with head coach Freddie Kitchens during Sunday's 31-15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens after a failed two-point conversion. The LSU product was visibly gesturing toward the field and appeared upset.

"We were just talking," Beckham said, per Ben Axelrod of WKYC.com.

"The refs making calls," he added when asked what they were talking about. "Basically, they were warning me that if I had one more personal foul, then I would be out of the game, which I thought was pretty stupid. I got a personal foul for a celebration I've done all year. It's not like a player was in front of me or anybody was. It was very unintentional. It is what it is."

Kitchens tried to downplay the interaction as well, saying: "I think it was something dealing with one of their guys. It wasn't the [two-point conversion] call. I don't think it was a big deal. There was some frustration on how they were treating him."

This is the second straight game a Browns receiver appeared to express frustration with Kitchens, as Jarvis Landry did so during Cleveland's loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Beckham finished with just four catches for 44 yards, although he did score a touchdown. More importantly, the Browns—a preseason darling of the NFL and seen as a possible Super Bowl contender—fell to 6-9 and were eliminated from playoff contention.

It was another disappointing development for the team that has seen quarterback Baker Mayfield throw 18 interceptions and explain he wasn't throwing the training staff under the bus when talking about a possible Beckham injury. Beckham has only three touchdown receptions this year.

The season will be defined by a failure to live up to expectations and Myles Garrett's indefinite suspension for hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet.

Add receivers having frustrated conversations with the head coach to the list.