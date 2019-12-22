Report: Rams Making 'Major Changes' to Sean McVay's Coaching Staff

John Hefti/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams could have a much different look in their coaching staff next season.

According to a report from Michael Silver of NFL.com, "Multiple sources expect there to be a shakeup on Sean McVay's coaching staff, perhaps including veteran defensive coordinator Wade Phillips."

Silver added that there could be "significant turnover" in the team's personnel department, and that the roster could also see major changes, with veteran running back Todd Gurley a potential "cap casualty" and other players potentially "traded or released."

"I don't know exactly what's going to happen, but I'd expect some major changes around here in the next few months," a Rams veteran told Silver.

The report comes in the wake of the team's 34-31 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. That moved Los Angeles to 8-7 on the season, knocking them out of postseason contention.

"I'm proud of the way we battled and fought, but I'm sick that we didn't come out with the result, and I'm sick that we won't be in the postseason," McVay told Silver. "Our season will end next week, and it's a sickening feeling—and one that will drive me... Every. Single. Freaking. Day... Until next season arrives, and we finally get to come out and take another swing."

For a Rams team that had reached the postseason in each of the previous two seasons and played in last year's Super Bowl against the New England Patriots, losing 13-3, the 2019 campaign was an absolute disappointment.

The Rams had a relatively quiet offseason after that Super Bowl loss, at least for a team that had made several splashy signings and trades during the McVay era. But they made their intent to return to the Super Bowl in October, trading first-round picks in 2020 and 2021 and a 2021 fourth-rounder to the Jacksonville Jaguars for star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

It seems likely that far bigger changes are on the horizon for the team in 2020, especially considering the Rams find themselves in one of the toughest divisions in football. The 49ers and Seattle Seahawks are both legitimate Super Bowl contenders this year, and should be next year as well. And the Arizona Cardinals should only improve under young quarterback Kyler Murray.

There is work to be done in Los Angeles, and McVay knows it.

"I promise this will only serve to drive an absolute maniac in me to be better," he texted Silver.