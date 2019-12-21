Gary Payton II, Wizards Reportedly Nearing Contract Agreement

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 21, 2019

EL SEGUNDO, CA - DECEMBER 13: Gary Payton II #6 of the South Bay Lakers celebrates during the game against the Northern Arizona Suns on December 13, 2019 at UCLA Heath Training Center in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards are "close to a contract" with point guard Gary Payton II, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Payton made three appearances for the Wizards in 2018-19. The 27-year-old has spent the 2019-20 season in the NBA G League with the South Bay Lakers.

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Luka Doncic Near Deal with Jumpman

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Luka Doncic Near Deal with Jumpman

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Wizards Look for 2nd Win vs. 76ers Tonight

    Washington Wizards logo
    Washington Wizards

    Wizards Look for 2nd Win vs. 76ers Tonight

    Bullets Forever
    via Bullets Forever

    Key Numbers Behind Wizards Loss to the Raptors

    Washington Wizards logo
    Washington Wizards

    Key Numbers Behind Wizards Loss to the Raptors

    Bullets Forever
    via Bullets Forever

    Report: NBA Proposed 2021-22 Changes

    • 78-game reg season • Final four reseeded in playoffs based on reg-season records • Play-in tourney for Nos. 7-8 seeds

    Washington Wizards logo
    Washington Wizards

    Report: NBA Proposed 2021-22 Changes

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report