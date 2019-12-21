Gary Payton II, Wizards Reportedly Nearing Contract Agreement

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards are "close to a contract" with point guard Gary Payton II, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Payton made three appearances for the Wizards in 2018-19. The 27-year-old has spent the 2019-20 season in the NBA G League with the South Bay Lakers.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.