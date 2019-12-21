5-Star DE Jordan Burch Hasn't Signed LOI Despite Committing to South Carolina

Photo credit: 247Sports

South Carolina landed a big commit when Jordan Burch picked the school Wednesday, but the defensive end did not sign during the early signing period, per Tom VanHaaren of ESPN.

The sport's early signing period ran from Wednesday to Friday, but Burch will apparently wait until the regular signing period on Feb. 5 to sign his letter of intent.

Burch is considered a 5-star recruit and the No. 5 overall player in the 2020 class, per 247Sports.

At 6'5", 275 pounds with great strength and athleticism, Burch has a chance to make a major impact at the next level and unsurprisingly drew plenty of attention from colleges around the country.

The South Carolina native eventually selected the Gamecocks over a loaded group of finalists that included Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and LSU.

Considering the team went just 4-8 this past season, Burch could be a program-changer.

However, by not signing he, can still be contacted by other coaches for the next six weeks. This could be a concern for some South Carolina fans, but his high school coach believes its just about him waiting for the next period rather than second-guessing his decision.

"I think Jordan and (fellow Gamecocks commit Alex Huntley) value signing with their teammates, and to me that's a reason they decided not to sign early," Hammond coach Erik Kimrey said, per David Cloninger of the Post and Courier.

You can expect South Carolina coach Will Muschamp to be holding his breath until Burch does official sign.